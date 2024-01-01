Exhale Wellness - Premium Indoor Delta 8 Flower - Sour Diesel - 7g

by EXHALE WELLNESS
THC —CBD —
About this product

Premium, Indoor-Grown Sour Diesel Delta-8 Flower
Glass Jar with Child Resistant Cap
100% Naturally Grown
3rd Party Lab Tested
Non-GMO
Federal Farm Bill Compliant

Looking for a strong, effective way to relax? Look no further than premium Exhale Delta-8 Sour Diesel Flower! What separates this flower is that it’s grown indoors with tedious, attentive care to provide you with delicious sour, fruity flavors with powerful diesel aromas to get your day started off with a kick of blissful euphoria.

About this brand

Logo for the brand EXHALE WELLNESS
EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
