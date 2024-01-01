THCa Flower “Flight” Bundle

3.5g Godfather OG Snow Caps THCa Flower

4g Sex Panther THCa Flower

4g Space Junkie THCa Flower

4g Gelato THCa Flower



Welcome to our exclusive THCa flower bundle, where potency meets variety to elevate your cannabis experience. Curated for satisfying effects and great flavor, our “Flight” bundle brings together a symphony of flavors, aromas, and effects, each strain meticulously selected for its exceptional quality and unique characteristics. From earthy undertones to fruity notes, and everything in between, indulge in the diverse palette of sensations offered by our handpicked assortment of THCa flower.

Show more