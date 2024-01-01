Exhale Wellness - THCa Flower "Flight" Bundle

by EXHALE WELLNESS
THC —CBD —
About this product

THCa Flower “Flight” Bundle
3.5g Godfather OG Snow Caps THCa Flower
4g Sex Panther THCa Flower
4g Space Junkie THCa Flower
4g Gelato THCa Flower

Welcome to our exclusive THCa flower bundle, where potency meets variety to elevate your cannabis experience. Curated for satisfying effects and great flavor, our “Flight” bundle brings together a symphony of flavors, aromas, and effects, each strain meticulously selected for its exceptional quality and unique characteristics. From earthy undertones to fruity notes, and everything in between, indulge in the diverse palette of sensations offered by our handpicked assortment of THCa flower.

EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
