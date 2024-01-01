Exhale Wellness - THCa Flower - Han Solo - 4g

by EXHALE WELLNESS
Premium THCA Hemp Flower
Han Solo Strain (Indica-Dominant)
High Potency 43% Total THCa
100% Naturally Grown
3rd Party Lab Tested
Federal Farm Bill Compliant

When you want an Indica that sedates both mind and body, Han Solo THCa Flower offers a galaxy-spanning depth of tranquility that few strains can match. The Force is strong with this one, a true heavy hitter that consistently tests around 43% THCa, which will have you feeling luxuriously loose and peaceful after you light it up. The bouquet of aromas emerging from Han Solo THCa Flower is a medley of spicy, woody, and sharp scents that create a dank funk sure to please fans of old-school strains.

About this brand

EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
