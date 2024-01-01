Premium THCA Hemp Flower

Han Solo Strain (Indica-Dominant)

High Potency 43% Total THCa

100% Naturally Grown

3rd Party Lab Tested

Federal Farm Bill Compliant



When you want an Indica that sedates both mind and body, Han Solo THCa Flower offers a galaxy-spanning depth of tranquility that few strains can match. The Force is strong with this one, a true heavy hitter that consistently tests around 43% THCa, which will have you feeling luxuriously loose and peaceful after you light it up. The bouquet of aromas emerging from Han Solo THCa Flower is a medley of spicy, woody, and sharp scents that create a dank funk sure to please fans of old-school strains.

