Exhale Wellness - THCa Flower - Ice Cream Cookies - 4g

by EXHALE WELLNESS
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of Exhale Wellness - THCa Flower - Ice Cream Cookies - 4g

About this product

Strain: Ice Cream Cookie (Indica)
Premium THCa Hemp Flower
20% THCa
100% Naturally Grown
3rd Party Lab Tested
Federal Farm Bill Compliant

Ice Cream Cookie THCa Flower is a strain designed to delight all your senses! This potent cross of Gelato 33 and Wedding Cake delivers elated cerebral and sedating physical effects. Ice Cream Cookie is a heavyweight strain that regularly tests around 20% THCa, making it a great choice for the more experienced hemp enthusiast who wants a robust effect. This highly desirable Indica flower is perfect for putting you in a good mood before leaving you in a state of sweet relaxation.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand EXHALE WELLNESS
EXHALE WELLNESS
Shop products
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
Notice a problem?Report this item