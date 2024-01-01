Strain: Ice Cream Cookie (Indica)

Premium THCa Hemp Flower

20% THCa

100% Naturally Grown

3rd Party Lab Tested

Federal Farm Bill Compliant



Ice Cream Cookie THCa Flower is a strain designed to delight all your senses! This potent cross of Gelato 33 and Wedding Cake delivers elated cerebral and sedating physical effects. Ice Cream Cookie is a heavyweight strain that regularly tests around 20% THCa, making it a great choice for the more experienced hemp enthusiast who wants a robust effect. This highly desirable Indica flower is perfect for putting you in a good mood before leaving you in a state of sweet relaxation.

