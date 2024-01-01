Exhale Wellness - THCa Flower - MAC 1 - 4g

EXHALE WELLNESS
Premium THCA Hemp Flower
MAC1 (Miracle Alien Cookies 1) Strain
Indica-Dominant
36% Total THCa
100% Naturally Grown
3rd Party Lab Tested
Federal Farm Bill Compliant

Born out of a chance crossing of Alien Cookies and a strain known as Miracle, MAC 1 (aka Miracle Alien Cookies 1) regularly tests above 36% THCA. This sought-after strain is a great example of an exotic Indica flower that checks all the boxes hemp enthusiasts look for. From its sweet, nutty, and gassy flavor profile to its thick covering of shiny trichomes, MAC 1 THCA Flower is a great strain for relaxing without feeling lethargic or couch-locked.

EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
