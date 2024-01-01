Premium THCA Hemp Flower MAC1 (Miracle Alien Cookies 1) Strain Indica-Dominant 36% Total THCa 100% Naturally Grown 3rd Party Lab Tested Federal Farm Bill Compliant
Born out of a chance crossing of Alien Cookies and a strain known as Miracle, MAC 1 (aka Miracle Alien Cookies 1) regularly tests above 36% THCA. This sought-after strain is a great example of an exotic Indica flower that checks all the boxes hemp enthusiasts look for. From its sweet, nutty, and gassy flavor profile to its thick covering of shiny trichomes, MAC 1 THCA Flower is a great strain for relaxing without feeling lethargic or couch-locked.
