Exhale Wellness - THCa Flower - Pineapple - 4g

by EXHALE WELLNESS
THC —CBD —
Strain: Pineapple (Hybrid)
Premium THCa Hemp Flower
21% THCa
100% Naturally Grown
3rd Party Lab Tested
Federal Farm Bill Compliant

An excellent example of a balanced Hybrid strain, our Pineapple THCa Flower strain lives up to its name. With an aroma of ripe pineapples and skunky diesel undertones, this strain may be your key to an uplifting mood. Fans of Pineapple THCa Flower may experience liveliness and mood elation without the sinking feeling of being stuck in one spot overpowering them.

About this brand

EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
