Exhale Wellness - THCa Flower - Platinum Punch - Premium Indoor Small Buds - 1oz

by EXHALE WELLNESS
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of Exhale Wellness - THCa Flower - Platinum Punch - Premium Indoor Small Buds - 1oz

About this product

28%+ THCa
Great Value: Small Buds With Big Potency & Flavor
1oz of Premium Indoor THCa Flower (Hybrid Strain)
Flavors: Citrus, Fruit, Baking Spices
Effects: Mentally Focused & Physically Relaxing

Let your cares and worries fade away as you enjoy our Platinum Punch THCa flower, packed with sweet flavor and a powerful yet balanced effect. Crossing the tropical vibes of Fruit Punch with the peppery citrus of Platinum Wreck, this is a strain that checks all the boxes for hemp aficionados. The dense, green nugs of Platinum Punch are covered in a shiny layer of trichomes, and grinding up a bud yields a surprising amount of flower to roll up.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand EXHALE WELLNESS
EXHALE WELLNESS
Shop products
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
Notice a problem?Report this item