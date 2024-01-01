28%+ THCa

Great Value: Small Buds With Big Potency & Flavor

1oz of Premium Indoor THCa Flower (Hybrid Strain)

Flavors: Citrus, Fruit, Baking Spices

Effects: Mentally Focused & Physically Relaxing



Let your cares and worries fade away as you enjoy our Platinum Punch THCa flower, packed with sweet flavor and a powerful yet balanced effect. Crossing the tropical vibes of Fruit Punch with the peppery citrus of Platinum Wreck, this is a strain that checks all the boxes for hemp aficionados. The dense, green nugs of Platinum Punch are covered in a shiny layer of trichomes, and grinding up a bud yields a surprising amount of flower to roll up.

