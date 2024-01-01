Exhale Wellness - THCa Flower - Runtz - 4g

Premium THCa Hemp Flower
Runtz Strain (Hybrid)
42% Total THCa
100% Naturally Grown
3rd Party Lab Tested
Federal Farm Bill Compliant

Runtz THCa Flower takes the creamy gas of Gelato to the next level, crossing it with the sweet candy flavors of Zkittlez! Another fan-favorite strain, Runtz, packs a solid punch at 42% THCa. Enjoy mouth-watering flavor in every hit, reminiscent of the classic chewy confection mixed with a vanilla milkshake. The gassy and tropical aroma of Runtz hits you as soon as you open the packaging, hinting at the tangy flavors that await you.

EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
