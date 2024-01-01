Premium THCa Hemp Flower Runtz Strain (Hybrid) 42% Total THCa 100% Naturally Grown 3rd Party Lab Tested Federal Farm Bill Compliant
Runtz THCa Flower takes the creamy gas of Gelato to the next level, crossing it with the sweet candy flavors of Zkittlez! Another fan-favorite strain, Runtz, packs a solid punch at 42% THCa. Enjoy mouth-watering flavor in every hit, reminiscent of the classic chewy confection mixed with a vanilla milkshake. The gassy and tropical aroma of Runtz hits you as soon as you open the packaging, hinting at the tangy flavors that await you.
