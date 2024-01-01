Premium THCa Hemp Flower

Runtz Strain (Hybrid)

42% Total THCa

100% Naturally Grown

3rd Party Lab Tested

Federal Farm Bill Compliant



Runtz THCa Flower takes the creamy gas of Gelato to the next level, crossing it with the sweet candy flavors of Zkittlez! Another fan-favorite strain, Runtz, packs a solid punch at 42% THCa. Enjoy mouth-watering flavor in every hit, reminiscent of the classic chewy confection mixed with a vanilla milkshake. The gassy and tropical aroma of Runtz hits you as soon as you open the packaging, hinting at the tangy flavors that await you.

