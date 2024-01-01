22%+ THCa

Great Value: Small Buds With Big Potency & Flavor

1oz of Premium Indoor THCa Flower (Hybrid Strain)

Flavors: Sweet, Creamy, Berries

Effects: Mentally Uplifting & Physically Relaxing



The primary terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is part of the reason smoking Sundae Gelato feels so relaxing. The first thing you’ll notice is a pungent scent of fuel, followed by a sweet, creamy aroma that might remind you of your favorite ice cream shop. Sundae Gelato's relaxing and euphoric effect is perfect for easing the stress and strain of the daily grind or just chilling out on a weekend afternoon.

Show more