Exhale Wellness - THCa Flower - Sundae Gelato - Premium Indoor Small Buds - 1oz

by EXHALE WELLNESS
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of Exhale Wellness - THCa Flower - Sundae Gelato - Premium Indoor Small Buds - 1oz
  • Photo of Exhale Wellness - THCa Flower - Sundae Gelato - Premium Indoor Small Buds - 1oz

About this product

22%+ THCa
Great Value: Small Buds With Big Potency & Flavor
1oz of Premium Indoor THCa Flower (Hybrid Strain)
Flavors: Sweet, Creamy, Berries
Effects: Mentally Uplifting & Physically Relaxing

The primary terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is part of the reason smoking Sundae Gelato feels so relaxing. The first thing you’ll notice is a pungent scent of fuel, followed by a sweet, creamy aroma that might remind you of your favorite ice cream shop. Sundae Gelato's relaxing and euphoric effect is perfect for easing the stress and strain of the daily grind or just chilling out on a weekend afternoon.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand EXHALE WELLNESS
EXHALE WELLNESS
Shop products
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
Notice a problem?Report this item