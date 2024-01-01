Exhale Wellness - THCa Snow Caps - Godfather OG - 3.5g

About this product

3.5 Grams Godfather OG CBD Flower
Pure THCa Diamonds Coating
800mg of THCa in every jar
40% + Total Cannabinoids
Farm Bill Compliant – 0.3% or less Delta-9 THC
USA-grown hemp
Third-Party Lab-Tested for Quality.

Love the smooth, mellow feel of CBD flower but miss the sweet euphoria of THC? Our newest flower gives you both in one powerful package! Combining the award-winning Godfather OG strain with a coating of pure THCa diamonds delivers a potent yet balanced effect that gives you the best of both worlds.

About this brand

Logo for the brand EXHALE WELLNESS
EXHALE WELLNESS
Shop products
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
