3.5 Grams Godfather OG CBD Flower

Pure THCa Diamonds Coating

800mg of THCa in every jar

40% + Total Cannabinoids

Farm Bill Compliant – 0.3% or less Delta-9 THC

USA-grown hemp

Third-Party Lab-Tested for Quality.



Love the smooth, mellow feel of CBD flower but miss the sweet euphoria of THC? Our newest flower gives you both in one powerful package! Combining the award-winning Godfather OG strain with a coating of pure THCa diamonds delivers a potent yet balanced effect that gives you the best of both worlds.

Show more