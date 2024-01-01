Limited Edition - Premium Love Box | Exhale Wellness
What's in the box? Libido Gummies : Irresistible Peach-flavored with a blend of cannabinoids for arousal. THC and CBD Lubes: Water-based, latex-safe formulas infused with Delta-9 THC and CBD for heightened sensations and relaxation. CBD Boner Softgels: Plant-based capsules infused with CBD for easy arousal. Naughty Fun: “Kama Sutra” Sex Dice for a playful dice game. Heat It Up: “Screw U” Card Game, a dirty ‘Go Fish’ style game. Sensual Ambiance: 3-in-1 Massage Candle for intimate moments. Product Value : $245 (SAVE $45)
