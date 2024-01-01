Limited Edition - Premium Love Box | Exhale Wellness

by EXHALE WELLNESS
About this product

Limited Edition - Premium Love Box | Exhale Wellness

What's in the box?
Libido Gummies : Irresistible Peach-flavored with a blend of cannabinoids for arousal.
THC and CBD Lubes: Water-based, latex-safe formulas infused with Delta-9 THC and CBD for heightened sensations and relaxation.
CBD Boner Softgels: Plant-based capsules infused with CBD for easy arousal.
Naughty Fun: “Kama Sutra” Sex Dice for a playful dice game.
Heat It Up: “Screw U” Card Game, a dirty ‘Go Fish’ style game.
Sensual Ambiance: 3-in-1 Massage Candle for intimate moments.
Product Value : $245 (SAVE $45)

About this brand

Logo for the brand EXHALE WELLNESS
EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
