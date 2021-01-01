About this product

We have increased our Majestic Freshness from 360 mg to 500mg so you will really feel the benefits of the full spectrum CBD. We did not change the price!



Majestic Freshness Muscle & Joint Balm, 500mg Full Spectrum Hemp CBD per 2 oz. Raw Hemp CBD oil, Isolate and Distillate enhanced with Essential Oils of Rosemary, Wintergreen and Frankincense to provide benefits to sore muscle & joints.



Our Hemp Full-spectrum CBD is an all-natural, product that is non-greasy, Full Spectrum cannabinoids with CannaBiDiol, antioxidants and essential oils to stimulate your body's natural ability to melt away tension and pain



Our product is hand made in small batches to ensure quality. You will feel relief within 10 minutes from muscle and joint irritation due to physical exertion because the ingredients are quickly absorbed into the skin. CannaBiDiol is absorbed into the skin helping the effected area and known to be popular among those that are battling arthritis, joint pain, inflammation, skin irritations and numerous other health issues.



Soothing scent leaves your skin feeling soft but non-greasy. This natural topical cream contains 500 mg Full Spectrum CBD that provides maximum bioavailability into the deep tissue skin dermal layers for maximum benefit. Reported to significantly reduce tension related to sore muscles and improve quality of life.



The FDA does not permit us to "claim" any benefits of Hemp CBD, although research has proven salves to soothe sore muscles, joints and calm skin conditions. We have carefully crafted Majestic Freshness with essential oils that have properties that naturally benefit the skin, muscles, joints as absorbed with the Hemp CBD.



We encourage everyone to educate themselves of the benefits of Hemp CBD and Essential Oils. You will not be disappointed with this blend and strength of the 500 mg per 2 oz. Hemp Full Spectrum CBD.



2 sizes available:



2 oz - Jar - 500 mg Hemp Full Spectrum Extract CBD - $50



0.5 oz - Rub On - 125 mg Hemp Full Spectrum Extract CBD - $20



Ingredients:



Shea Butter

Hemp Seed Oil

Grape seed oil

Beeswax

Modified Tapioca Powder

Emulsifying Wax

Full spectrum Raw Hemp CBD Oil

Essential oils of: Rosemary, Willowbark, Bergamot, Lemonbalm, Lemon, Frankincense, Evening Primrose oil

Isopropyl Myristate

TOPICAL USE ONLY



Industrial Hemp derived Hemp Extract CBD is Non-psychoactive, Non-toxic, non-addictive. CBD contains cannabidiol which is a commonly known cannabinoid found in hemp. It has been studied that CBD provides significant health benefits in many muscle & joint and skin ailments and inflammation.



Hemp extract derived from Colorado industrial hemp.



FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE



These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program.