Exotic Blendz
Ghost OG Pre-Roll 2.5g 5-Pack
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Ghost OG effects
Reported by real people like you
425 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
