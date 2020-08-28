Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Exotikz

Exotikz

Sorbet Pre-Roll 0.75g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Sorbet effects

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Focused
40% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!