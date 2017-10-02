ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 1245 reviews

Sherbert

aka Sherbet, Sunset Sherbet, Sunset Sherbert

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Hoppy

Calculated from 128 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 1245 reviews

Sherbert nugget
Sherbert
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Hoppy

Heir to the GSC throne is Sherbert, also known as Sherbet and/or Sunset Sherbert, an indica-leaning hybrid with intoxicatingly potent effects. Bred by Mr. Sherbinski, Sherbert inherits the genetic lineage of its GSC parent, whose ancestors include the famed OG Kush, Cherry Pie, and Durban Poison. Crossed with Pink Panties, Sherbert exhibits powerful full-body effects elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy. A complex aroma colors Sherbert with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and that candy-like smell redolent of its GSC parent. Stress, tension, and sour moods melt away with the carefree mindset and physical relaxation that comes with this rich hybrid.

Effects

833 people reported 5570 effects
Relaxed 62%
Happy 53%
Euphoric 45%
Uplifted 37%
Creative 27%
Stress 32%
Depression 26%
Anxiety 23%
Pain 23%
Insomnia 13%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

1,245

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Pink Panties
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Sherbert
First strain child
Sch'Lemon Cake
child
Second strain child
Animal Sherbert
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Sherbert

