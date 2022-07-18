About this product
CBDrool's dog treats will have you feeling confident about giving to your furry friends. Dogs have an endocannabinoid system that have the capabilities to react to CBD, just like humans. Though different types of dogs may react differently, these CBD dog treats will eventually become your dog's best friend.
Choose from 3 different flavors:
100mg / Beef Jerky
100mg / Steak Bites
100mg / Bacon Strips
Recommended Use: Depending on your pet's prior use with CBD, we recommend feeding your pet with 1-2 treats per day. If you are a first-time CBD user, cut 1 treat in half and see how your pet reacts to CBD before increasing their doses.
100% THC FREE / ND THC (Non-detectable levels of THC), GMP certified and made in the USA.
Product Details
Item NET Weight: 8.47 - 9.88 oz
SKU: 100mg Beef Jerky: DT100BJ
100mg Steak Bites: DT100SB
100mg Bacon Strips: DT100BS
GTIN/UPC: 100mg Beef Jerky GTIN: 810012400442
100mg Steak Bites GTIN: 810012400459
100mg Bacon Strips GTIN: 810012400466
Important Information
Legal Disclaimer
These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice from your primary veterinarian before modifying your pet's diet.