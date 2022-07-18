Why Choose CBDrool's Dog Treats? Our CBD dog treats are infused with 100 milligrams of high quality CBD. Our CBD dog treats are made with all natural meat flavoring and are packed with all of benefits of CBD derived from industrial hemp. CBDrool's dog treats also contain no harsh chemicals nor GMOs.



CBDrool's dog treats will have you feeling confident about giving to your furry friends. Dogs have an endocannabinoid system that have the capabilities to react to CBD, just like humans. Though different types of dogs may react differently, these CBD dog treats will eventually become your dog's best friend.



Choose from 3 different flavors:



100mg / Beef Jerky

100mg / Steak Bites

100mg / Bacon Strips

Recommended Use: Depending on your pet's prior use with CBD, we recommend feeding your pet with 1-2 treats per day. If you are a first-time CBD user, cut 1 treat in half and see how your pet reacts to CBD before increasing their doses.



100% THC FREE / ND THC (Non-detectable levels of THC), GMP certified and made in the USA.



Product Details

Item NET Weight: 8.47 - 9.88 oz



SKU: 100mg Beef Jerky: DT100BJ

100mg Steak Bites: DT100SB

100mg Bacon Strips: DT100BS

GTIN/UPC: 100mg Beef Jerky GTIN: 810012400442

100mg Steak Bites GTIN: 810012400459

100mg Bacon Strips GTIN: 810012400466

Important Information

These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice from your primary veterinarian before modifying your pet's diet.