Why Choose CBD Infused Fruit Snacks? Each delicious, fruit-flavored gummy square is 100% vegan and infused with 30 milligrams of high quality CBD. These gummies are 100% THC FREE / ND THC (Non-detectable levels of THC), and you can enjoy 3 different flavors at any time of the day.



What's Inside? Each package comes with an assortment of CBD fruit snacks, including the following: Strawberry, Lemon, and Watermelon. Gummy selection may vary. Made in the USA.



Choose from 3 different strengths:



150mg - 5 CBD Gummies (30mg per piece)

300mg - 10 CBD Gummies (30mg per piece)

450mg - 15 CBD Gummies (30mg per piece)

Recommended Use: Depending on your body type and prior use with CBD, we recommend starting with 1 gummy. If you are a first-time CBD user, try cutting gummy in half gummy and see how your body reacts to CBD before increasing your servings.



Warning: May cause drowsiness and/or sleepiness; do not take when driving, operating heavy machinery or engaging in any activity that requires alertness.

Product Details

Item NET Weight: 1.7 - 3.7 oz



SKU: Infused Fruit Snacks - 5 count Jar - 150mg CBD: SQFS150



Infused Fruit Snacks - 10 count Jar - 300mg CBD: SQFS300



Infused Fruit Snacks - 15 count Jar - 300mg CBD: SQFS450



GTIN/UPC: Infused Fruit Snacks - 5 count Jar - 150mg CBD GTIN: 810012400411



Infused Fruit Snacks - 10 count Jar - 300mg CBD GTIN: 810012400374

Infused Fruit Snacks - 15 count Jar - 300mg CBD GTIN: 810012400428

Important Information

Legal Disclaimer



These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice from your primary physician or any other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.



CBD Isolate Disclaimer

Before selecting a dose, please be aware that coated isolate products are not exact. Isolate tends to move around during shipment and small amounts may fall off the product. If you are looking for guaranteed CBD doses, please view CBD products that are labeled INFUSED or clearly state in the product description that they are infused with CBD.



( $15.99 - $34.99)