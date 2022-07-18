About this product
What's Inside? Each package comes with an assortment of CBD fruit snacks, including the following: Strawberry, Lemon, and Watermelon. Gummy selection may vary. Made in the USA.
Choose from 3 different strengths:
150mg - 5 CBD Gummies (30mg per piece)
300mg - 10 CBD Gummies (30mg per piece)
450mg - 15 CBD Gummies (30mg per piece)
Recommended Use: Depending on your body type and prior use with CBD, we recommend starting with 1 gummy. If you are a first-time CBD user, try cutting gummy in half gummy and see how your body reacts to CBD before increasing your servings.
Warning: May cause drowsiness and/or sleepiness; do not take when driving, operating heavy machinery or engaging in any activity that requires alertness.
Product Details
Item NET Weight: 1.7 - 3.7 oz
SKU: Infused Fruit Snacks - 5 count Jar - 150mg CBD: SQFS150
Infused Fruit Snacks - 10 count Jar - 300mg CBD: SQFS300
Infused Fruit Snacks - 15 count Jar - 300mg CBD: SQFS450
GTIN/UPC: Infused Fruit Snacks - 5 count Jar - 150mg CBD GTIN: 810012400411
Infused Fruit Snacks - 10 count Jar - 300mg CBD GTIN: 810012400374
Infused Fruit Snacks - 15 count Jar - 300mg CBD GTIN: 810012400428
Important Information
Legal Disclaimer
These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice from your primary physician or any other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.
CBD Isolate Disclaimer
Before selecting a dose, please be aware that coated isolate products are not exact. Isolate tends to move around during shipment and small amounts may fall off the product. If you are looking for guaranteed CBD doses, please view CBD products that are labeled INFUSED or clearly state in the product description that they are infused with CBD.
( $15.99 - $34.99)