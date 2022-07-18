CBD Dab Crystals

Why Choose Experience CBD Dab Crystals? It's CBD in its purest form, pure crystalline CBD isolate powder! It contains 99% pure CBD extract derived from industrial hemp, with no additives. Our CBD dab crystals are 100% THC FREE / ND THC (Non-detectable levels of THC) and are completely tasteless.



Choose from 2 different strengths:



250mg - 1 CBD Package / 0.25 grams

1000mg - 1 CBD Package / 1 gram

Recommended Use: Depending on your body type and prior use with CBD, we recommend starting with low doses. If you are a first-time CBD user, try using 1/2 of the 250mg package or 1/8 of the 1000mg package. Then see how your body reacts to CBD before increasing your doses.



Consumers can place crystalline powder directly on edibles, in a hot beverage, or use by inhalation. Inhalation is the fastest and most effective way to get the effects of CBD, so use with a dab rig or an appropriate vaporizer.



Product Details

Item NET Weight: 0.009 oz & 0.035 oz



SKU: 250mg CBD Dab Crystals: CBD250DC



1000mg CBD Dab Crystals: CBD1000DC



GTIN/UPC: 250mg CBD Dab Crystals GTIN/UPC: 810012400299



1000mg CBD Dab Crystals GTIN/UPC: 810012400305



Important Information

Legal Disclaimer



Shipping Policy

At this time we are unable to ship products containing THC to Alabama, Georgia, Kansas, & Nebraska. Click HERE for more information.



