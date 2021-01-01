About this product

Great for sleep aid and anxiety relief, Experience CBD's delicious sour peach flavored gummy rings are coated with 30mg of CBD isolate and contain 1mg of melatonin per serving.

This product is 100% THC FREE / ND (Non-detectable levels of THC).

Choose between 30mg (1 gummy) to 120mg (4 gummies) of CBD.

30mg - 1 CBD Gummy, 60mg - 2 CBD Gummies, 90mg - 3 CBD Gummies, 120mg - 4 CBD Gummies.

May cause drowsiness and/or sleepiness; do not take when driving, operating heavy machinery or engaging in any activity that requires alertness.



($4.99 - $16.99)