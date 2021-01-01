About this product

Why Choose Experience CBD Vape Cartridges? Each vape cartridge is infused with 350 milligrams of high quality, broad spectrum CBD and is 100% THC FREE / ND THC (Non-detectable levels of THC). The vape liquid within the CBD vape cartridges are 100% vegan and are packed with all of the beneficial cannabinoids found in the hemp plant (CBC, CBG, CBN, etc.) Made using CO2 extraction and mature hemp flowers, our vape cartridges contain no harsh chemicals nor GMOs. Vaping/inhaling CBD is one of the most effective and fastest ways to start feeling the effects and benefits of CBD.



Choose from 7 different strains:



350mg / Trainwreck

350mg / Blue Dream

350mg / Sour Diesel

350mg / Original Glue

350mg / Pineapple Express

350mg / Girl Scout Cookies

350mg / OG Kush

Recommended Use: Depending on your body type and prior use with CBD, we recommend starting with one to three 3-second draws. If you are a first-time CBD user, start with one 3-second draw and see how your body reacts to CBD before increasing your doses.



To use, screw on cartridge to our 650mAH battery (Compatible with any 510 thread e-cig batteries.) and voilà! You are ready to start enjoying our high-quality CBD.



GMP certified and made in the USA.



