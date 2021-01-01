CBD Vape Cartridges (350mg)
About this product
Why Choose Experience CBD Vape Cartridges? Each vape cartridge is infused with 350 milligrams of high quality, broad spectrum CBD and is 100% THC FREE / ND THC (Non-detectable levels of THC). The vape liquid within the CBD vape cartridges are 100% vegan and are packed with all of the beneficial cannabinoids found in the hemp plant (CBC, CBG, CBN, etc.) Made using CO2 extraction and mature hemp flowers, our vape cartridges contain no harsh chemicals nor GMOs. Vaping/inhaling CBD is one of the most effective and fastest ways to start feeling the effects and benefits of CBD.
Choose from 7 different strains:
350mg / Trainwreck
350mg / Blue Dream
350mg / Sour Diesel
350mg / Original Glue
350mg / Pineapple Express
350mg / Girl Scout Cookies
350mg / OG Kush
Recommended Use: Depending on your body type and prior use with CBD, we recommend starting with one to three 3-second draws. If you are a first-time CBD user, start with one 3-second draw and see how your body reacts to CBD before increasing your doses.
To use, screw on cartridge to our 650mAH battery (Compatible with any 510 thread e-cig batteries.) and voilà! You are ready to start enjoying our high-quality CBD.
Also available in a Vape Bundle, check it out!
GMP certified and made in the USA.
Product Details
Item NET Weight: 0.6 oz
SKU: Trainwreck: 350VCTW
Pineapple Express: 350VCPE
OG Kush: 350VCOGK
Blue Dream: 350VCBD
GG #4: 350VCGG
Girl Scout Cookie: 350VCGSC
Sour Diesel: 350VCSD
GTIN/UPC: Trainwreck: 810012400527
Pineapple Express: 810012400558
OG Kush: 810012400541
Blue Dream: 850183008030
GG #4: 810012400534
Girl Scout Cookie: 810012400619
Sour Diesel: 850183008887
Important Information
Legal Disclaimer
These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice from your primary physician or any other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.
Choose from 7 different strains:
350mg / Trainwreck
350mg / Blue Dream
350mg / Sour Diesel
350mg / Original Glue
350mg / Pineapple Express
350mg / Girl Scout Cookies
350mg / OG Kush
Recommended Use: Depending on your body type and prior use with CBD, we recommend starting with one to three 3-second draws. If you are a first-time CBD user, start with one 3-second draw and see how your body reacts to CBD before increasing your doses.
To use, screw on cartridge to our 650mAH battery (Compatible with any 510 thread e-cig batteries.) and voilà! You are ready to start enjoying our high-quality CBD.
Also available in a Vape Bundle, check it out!
GMP certified and made in the USA.
Product Details
Item NET Weight: 0.6 oz
SKU: Trainwreck: 350VCTW
Pineapple Express: 350VCPE
OG Kush: 350VCOGK
Blue Dream: 350VCBD
GG #4: 350VCGG
Girl Scout Cookie: 350VCGSC
Sour Diesel: 350VCSD
GTIN/UPC: Trainwreck: 810012400527
Pineapple Express: 810012400558
OG Kush: 810012400541
Blue Dream: 850183008030
GG #4: 810012400534
Girl Scout Cookie: 810012400619
Sour Diesel: 850183008887
Important Information
Legal Disclaimer
These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice from your primary physician or any other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!