Why Choose CBDrool's Cat Treats? Our CBD cat treats are infused with 100 milligrams of high-quality CBD. Our CBD cat treats are made with all-natural meat flavoring and are packed with all of the benefits of CBD derived from industrial hemp. CBDrool's cat treats also contain no harsh chemicals nor GMOs.



CBDrool's cat treats will have you feeling confident about giving to your furry friends. Cats have an endocannabinoid system that has the capability to react to CBD, just like humans. Though some cats may react differently, these CBD cat treats will eventually become your cat's best friend.



Recommended Use: Depending on your pet's prior use with CBD, we recommend feeding your pet with 1-2 treats per day. If you are a first-time CBD user, cut 1 treat in half and see how your pet reacts to CBD before increasing their doses.



100% THC FREE / ND THC (Non-detectable levels of THC), GMP certified, and made in the USA.



Item NET Weight: 5.6 oz



SKU: 100mg Chicken Nibblers: CT100CN

GTIN/UPC: 100mg Chicken Nibblers GTIN: 810012401661

Legal Disclaimer



These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice from your primary veterinarian before modifying your pet's diet.