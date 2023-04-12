Take tasty CBD Mini Gummy Bears with you wherever you go! Each delicious flavored gummy bear is coated with 15 milligrams of high quality CBD isolate. These CBD gummies are 100% THC FREE / ND THC (Non-detectable levels of THC), and you can enjoy them anywhere, at any time of the day.



Taste our delicious CBD gummies and see for yourself why they are becoming one of the most popular ways to take CBD. You will get all of the benefits of CBD in the form of a delicious gummy bear!



Choose from 4 different strengths:



30mg - 2 CBD Gummies (15mg per piece)

60mg - 4 CBD Gummies (15mg per piece)

90mg - 6 CBD Gummies (15mg per piece)

120mg - 8 CBD Gummies (15mg per piece)

If you're interested in learning more about CBD gummies and how they are made, check out our helpful blog post. We also include a recipe for you to try at home!



Recommended Use: Depending on your body type and prior use with CBD, we recommend starting with 1-2 CBD gummies. If you are a first-time CBD user, try half to 1 gummy and see how your body reacts to CBD before increasing your servings.



Made in the USA.



Warning: May cause drowsiness and/or sleepiness; do not take when driving, operating heavy machinery or engaging in any activity that requires alertness.



*We are currently performing our 3rd party lab testing for this product and expect to have it very soon! Here is a link to our in house potency test for your reference.

Show more