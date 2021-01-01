About this product
CBDrool's Full Spectrum Flavored Pet Drops
Why does Choose Full Spectrum Pet drop With Flavor? New and improved, we bring flavored pet drops right to your doorstep! This product contains natural meat flavoring and 500 milligrams of high-quality full-spectrum CBD. Our calming pet drops are great for all pet types and are packed with all of the beneficial cannabinoids found in the hemp plant (CBC, CBG, CBN, etc.). Made using ethanol extraction and mature hemp flowers, these flavored pet drops contain no harsh chemicals nor GMOs.
Choose from 3 different flavors:
500mg / Bacon / 30ml bottle
500mg / Baked Ham / 30ml bottle
500mg / Roasted Chicken / 30ml bottle
Recommended Use: Depending on your pet's prior use with CBD, we recommend starting with half of the dropper as 1 dose. You can add to pet's food, treats, or directly into the mouth. If you are a first-time CBD user, start with half of the dropper and see how your pet reacts to CBD before increasing their doses.
GMP certified and made in the USA.
Product Details
Item NET Weight: 2.82 oz
SKU: 500mg BS Hemp - Bacon Flavor: PHOB500
500mg BS Hemp - Roasted Chicken Flavor: PHORC500
500mg BS Hemp - Ham Flavor: PHOH500
GTIN/UPC: Bacon GTIN: 810012401944
Roasted Chicken GTIN: 810012401951
Ham GTIN: 810012401968
Important Information
Legal Disclaimer
These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice from your primary physician or any other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.
Full Spectrum Disclaimer
Please be aware that this product is a Full Spectrum product, which contains less than 0.3% of THC. Look over Your State’s Legality before purchasing.
Shipping Policy
At this time we are unable to ship products containing THC to Alabama, Georgia, Kansas, & Nebraska. Click HERE for more information.
About this brand
Experience CBD
Experience CBD was founded in 2016 with the goal of bringing our customers the highest grade of CBD products on the market. We believe that everyone deserves accessibility to high quality CBD products at affordable prices. Our ultimate goal is to help people get on the path to living a healthier, happier lifestyle. We pride ourselves on delivering quality products, transparency, and excellent customer service.