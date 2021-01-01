About this product

CBDrool's Full Spectrum Flavored Pet Drops

Why does Choose Full Spectrum Pet drop With Flavor? New and improved, we bring flavored pet drops right to your doorstep! This product contains natural meat flavoring and 500 milligrams of high-quality full-spectrum CBD. Our calming pet drops are great for all pet types and are packed with all of the beneficial cannabinoids found in the hemp plant (CBC, CBG, CBN, etc.). Made using ethanol extraction and mature hemp flowers, these flavored pet drops contain no harsh chemicals nor GMOs.



Choose from 3 different flavors:



500mg / Bacon / 30ml bottle

500mg / Baked Ham / 30ml bottle

500mg / Roasted Chicken / 30ml bottle

Recommended Use: Depending on your pet's prior use with CBD, we recommend starting with half of the dropper as 1 dose. You can add to pet's food, treats, or directly into the mouth. If you are a first-time CBD user, start with half of the dropper and see how your pet reacts to CBD before increasing their doses.



GMP certified and made in the USA.



Product Details

Item NET Weight: 2.82 oz



SKU: 500mg BS Hemp - Bacon Flavor: PHOB500



500mg BS Hemp - Roasted Chicken Flavor: PHORC500



500mg BS Hemp - Ham Flavor: PHOH500



GTIN/UPC: Bacon GTIN: 810012401944



Roasted Chicken GTIN: 810012401951

Ham GTIN: 810012401968



Important Information

Legal Disclaimer



These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice from your primary physician or any other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.



Full Spectrum Disclaimer



Please be aware that this product is a Full Spectrum product, which contains less than 0.3% of THC. Look over Your State’s Legality before purchasing.



Shipping Policy

At this time we are unable to ship products containing THC to Alabama, Georgia, Kansas, & Nebraska. Click HERE for more information.