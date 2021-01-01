CBD Vape Oil (550mg)
About this product
Why Choose Experience CBD Vape Liquid? Each CBD vape bottle is infused with organically grown, high quality CBD and is 100% THC FREE / ND THC (Non-detectable levels of THC). Our CBD vape oils are also 100% vegan and are packed with terpenes that naturally occur within the hemp plant. Made with pure, isolated Cannabidiol (CBD) from industrial hemp, our vape oils contain no harsh chemicals nor GMOs.
Vaping/inhaling CBD is one of the most effective and fastest ways to start feeling the effects and benefits of CBD. While our CBD vape oil has been used as the main vape liquid for carts and tanks, you can also use these liquids as an additive to your favorite vape juice.
Choose from 4 different strengths:
200mg / 30ml bottle
350mg / 30ml bottle
550mg / 30ml bottle
1000mg / 30ml bottle
Recommended Use: Depending on your body type and prior use with CBD, we recommend starting with half to a full dropper as 1 dose. If you are a first-time CBD user, start with half of the dropper and see how your body reacts to CBD before increasing your doses.
GMP certified and made in the USA.
Product Details
Item NET Weight: 3.21 oz
SKU: 200mg: CBD200VO
350mg: CBD350VO
550mg: CBD550VO
1000mg: CBD1000VO
GTIN/UPC: 200mg GTIN: 850183008191
350mg GTIN: 850183008207
550mg GTIN: 850183008214
1000mg GTIN: 850183008221
Important Information
Legal Disclaimer
These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice from your primary physician or any other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.
