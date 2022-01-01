Why Choose CBDrool's Cat Drops? CBDrool's cat drops contain 200 milligrams of high-quality CBD. Our calming cat drops are made with all-natural ingredients and are packed with all of the benefits of CBD derived from industrial hemp. CBDrool's cat drops also contain no harsh chemicals nor GMOs.



CBDrool's cat drops will have you feeling confident about giving to your furry friends. Cats have an endocannabinoid system that has the capability to react to CBD, just like humans. Take care of your cat's overall wellness with CBDrool.



Recommended Use: Depending on your pet's prior use with CBD, we recommend starting with half of the dropper as 1 dose. You can add to pet's food, treats, or directly into the mouth. If you are a first-time CBD user, start with half of the dropper and see how your pet reacts to CBD before increasing their doses.



100% THC FREE / ND THC (Non-detectable levels of THC), GMP certified, and made in the USA.



Product Details

Item NET Weight: 2.82 oz



SKU: 200mg For Cats: CHO200



GTIN/UPC: 200mg GTIN: 810012400671



Important Information

Legal Disclaimer



These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice from your primary veterinarian before modifying your pet's diet.