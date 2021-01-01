About this product

Why Choose Experience CBD Bath Bombs? Our CBD Bath Bombs provide the ultimate relaxation-bath experience. Indulge yourself in the colorful, silky water and experience the wonderful benefits of CBD for your skin. Our CBD Bath Bombs are specifically formulated to provide moisture and rejuvenation to your body. They can also help relieve skin irritation and overall help de-stress.



Each bath bomb is infused with 30 milligrams of high-quality CBD and is 100% THC FREE / ND THC (Non-detectable levels of THC).



Made in the USA.



Choose from 4 different scents:



30mg / Sunrise - A citrus blend.

30mg / Winter Snow - A peppermint delight

30mg / Tropical Breeze - Lemongrass with a twist

30mg / Rainforest - Nature's scent

If you would like to purchase all 4 bath bombs, please visit Experience CBD Bath Bombs - 4 pack here.



Recommended Use: Depending on your prior use with CBD, we recommend dropping 1 bath bomb at a time. Soak your body in CBD-infused water and see how your body

Product Details

Item NET Weight: 6.2 oz



SKU:



Sunrise: SRBB30



Winter Snow: WSBB30



Tropical Breeze: TBBB30



Rainforest: RFBB30



GTIN/UPC:



Sunrise: 810012401623



Winter Snow: 810012401630



Tropical Breeze: 810012401647



Rainforest: 810012401654



Important Information

Legal Disclaimer



These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice from your primary physician or any other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.