CBD Bath Bomb (30mg)
About this product
Why Choose Experience CBD Bath Bombs? Our CBD Bath Bombs provide the ultimate relaxation-bath experience. Indulge yourself in the colorful, silky water and experience the wonderful benefits of CBD for your skin. Our CBD Bath Bombs are specifically formulated to provide moisture and rejuvenation to your body. They can also help relieve skin irritation and overall help de-stress.
Each bath bomb is infused with 30 milligrams of high-quality CBD and is 100% THC FREE / ND THC (Non-detectable levels of THC).
Made in the USA.
Choose from 4 different scents:
30mg / Sunrise - A citrus blend.
30mg / Winter Snow - A peppermint delight
30mg / Tropical Breeze - Lemongrass with a twist
30mg / Rainforest - Nature's scent
If you would like to purchase all 4 bath bombs, please visit Experience CBD Bath Bombs - 4 pack here.
Recommended Use: Depending on your prior use with CBD, we recommend dropping 1 bath bomb at a time. Soak your body in CBD-infused water and see how your body
Product Details
Item NET Weight: 6.2 oz
SKU:
Sunrise: SRBB30
Winter Snow: WSBB30
Tropical Breeze: TBBB30
Rainforest: RFBB30
GTIN/UPC:
Sunrise: 810012401623
Winter Snow: 810012401630
Tropical Breeze: 810012401647
Rainforest: 810012401654
Important Information
Legal Disclaimer
These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice from your primary physician or any other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.
Each bath bomb is infused with 30 milligrams of high-quality CBD and is 100% THC FREE / ND THC (Non-detectable levels of THC).
Made in the USA.
Choose from 4 different scents:
30mg / Sunrise - A citrus blend.
30mg / Winter Snow - A peppermint delight
30mg / Tropical Breeze - Lemongrass with a twist
30mg / Rainforest - Nature's scent
If you would like to purchase all 4 bath bombs, please visit Experience CBD Bath Bombs - 4 pack here.
Recommended Use: Depending on your prior use with CBD, we recommend dropping 1 bath bomb at a time. Soak your body in CBD-infused water and see how your body
Product Details
Item NET Weight: 6.2 oz
SKU:
Sunrise: SRBB30
Winter Snow: WSBB30
Tropical Breeze: TBBB30
Rainforest: RFBB30
GTIN/UPC:
Sunrise: 810012401623
Winter Snow: 810012401630
Tropical Breeze: 810012401647
Rainforest: 810012401654
Important Information
Legal Disclaimer
These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice from your primary physician or any other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!