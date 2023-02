Want a tasty way to relax and get some relief from your pain? The ideal remedy for you might well be one of our enormous cookies laced with Delta-8 THC-P! Each cookie contains a robust 250mg dose of the cannabinoid Delta-8 THC-P, which is known for having the ability to reduce anxiety and ease pain.



Our cookies with Delta-8 THC-P are the ideal way to treat yourself if you're suffering from chronic pain or just want to relax after a hard day. Why then wait? Give yourself a tasty and productive Delta-8 THC-P experience right now! Always start with a little dose and wait at least an hour before taking more, just to remind you.

