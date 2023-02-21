Feeling grizzly? Or finding it even more difficult to hibernate? Experience Delta 8 THC Sour Bears could be an excellent way to ease yourself through those sleepless nights! Each delicious Delta 8 THC sour bear contains approx. 6 milligrams of high quality Delta 8 THC. Straight from the lab, our Delta 8 THC gummies tests for less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC (the legal limit in the US) and is only packed with the beneficial extract of Delta 8 THC. Try the new way of relaxing through our Delta 8 gummies! Made in the USA.



Recommended Use: Depending on your body type and prior use with Delta 8 THC, we recommend starting with 1 Delta 8 THC gummy. Eat with food or within 30 minutes after ingesting food. Average onset time is 1-2 hours. Increase dosage as needed. If you are a first-time Delta 8 THC user, try cutting gummy in half and see how your body reacts to Delta 8 THC before increasing your dosage.



Warning: May cause drowsiness and/or sleepiness; do not take when driving, operating heavy machinery or engaging in any activity that requires alertness.





