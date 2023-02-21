About this product
Feeling grizzly? Or finding it even more difficult to hibernate? Experience Delta 8 THC Sour Bears could be an excellent way to ease yourself through those sleepless nights! Each delicious Delta 8 THC sour bear contains approx. 6 milligrams of high quality Delta 8 THC. Straight from the lab, our Delta 8 THC gummies tests for less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC (the legal limit in the US) and is only packed with the beneficial extract of Delta 8 THC. Try the new way of relaxing through our Delta 8 gummies! Made in the USA.
Recommended Use: Depending on your body type and prior use with Delta 8 THC, we recommend starting with 1 Delta 8 THC gummy. Eat with food or within 30 minutes after ingesting food. Average onset time is 1-2 hours. Increase dosage as needed. If you are a first-time Delta 8 THC user, try cutting gummy in half and see how your body reacts to Delta 8 THC before increasing your dosage.
Warning: May cause drowsiness and/or sleepiness; do not take when driving, operating heavy machinery or engaging in any activity that requires alertness.
About this brand
Experience CBD
Experience CBD was founded in 2016 with the goal of bringing our customers the highest grade of CBD products on the market. We believe that everyone deserves accessibility to high quality CBD products at affordable prices. Our ultimate goal is to help people get on the path to living a healthier, happier lifestyle. We pride ourselves on delivering quality products, transparency, and excellent customer service.