These deliciously flavored gummies are the ultimate calming experience, packed with 15mg of Delta-9 THC in each gummy Biting into this euphoric treat will help your body and mind embrace a greater feeling of relaxation and wellness as this abundant cannabinoid works on multiple systems of your body at once. With the health benefits and calming effects of both CBD and THC, these gummies are sure to make you feel the best you possibly can in no time!

What's Inside? Each package comes with 30 mouthwatering gummies and is available in an assortment of flavors, including the following: Grape, Strawberry, Watermelon, Apple, Mango and Blue Razz. Made in the USA.

