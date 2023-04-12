This unique concoction is a high-concentration Delta 9 syrup with over 600mg of hemp-derived cannabinoids for pure relaxation and mood-lifting. Treat yourself to a strong and tasty dose of our high-quality calming syrup and enjoy a euphoric yet laid-back effect.
Our Lean Syrup is available in 4 delicious flavors: Cherry, Pineapple, Grape, Blue Raspberry & Sugar Free Mango.
Designed specifically for you to enjoy anytime, anywhere.
When enjoying our Delta-9 THC Lean Syrup, keep these few precautions in mind:
Do not operate any vehicle or machinery. Do not consume when pregnant, breastfeeding, or trying to conceive. Traces of THC may be found in drug screening.
Experience CBD was founded in 2016 with the goal of bringing our customers the highest grade of CBD products on the market. We believe that everyone deserves accessibility to high quality CBD products at affordable prices. Our ultimate goal is to help people get on the path to living a healthier, happier lifestyle. We pride ourselves on delivering quality products, transparency, and excellent customer service.