About this product

Why Choose Experience CBD Full Spectrum Vape Liquid? Each CBD vape bottle is infused with 1500 milligrams of high quality, full spectrum CBD. Our CBD vape oils are also 100% vegan and are packed with all of the beneficial cannabinoids found in the hemp plant (CBC, CBG, CBN, etc.) Made using CO2 extraction and mature hemp flowers, our vape oils contain no harsh chemicals nor GMOs. Our CBD full spectrum vape oils are one of our best selling products!



Vaping/inhaling CBD is one of the most effective and fastest ways to start feeling the effects and benefits of CBD. While our CBD vape oil has been used as the main vape liquid for carts and tanks, you can also use these liquids as an additive to your favorite vape juice.



Recommended Use: Depending on your body type and prior use with CBD, we recommend starting with half to a full dropper as 1 dose. If you are a first-time CBD user, start with half of the dropper and see how your body reacts to CBD before increasing your doses.



GMP certified and made in the USA.



Product Details

Item NET Weight: 3.21 oz



SKU: FS1500VO



GTIN/UPC: 810012400398



Important Information

Full Spectrum Disclaimer

Please be aware that this product is a Full Spectrum product, which contains less than 0.3% of THC. Look over Your State’s Legality before purchasing.



Legal Disclaimer



These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice from your primary physician or any other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.



Shipping Policy

At this time we are unable to ship products containing THC to Alabama, Georgia, Kansas, & Nebraska. Click HERE for more information.