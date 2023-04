There's no competition when it comes to our HHC Chocolate Trip Cookie! This delicious treat is uniquely formulated to help you relax and uplift your mood. Each tasty cookie consists of 103mg of HHC.



These treats are 100% non-GMO and are designed for you to enjoy anywhere, at any time of the day.



We recommend eating 1/4 to 1/2 of the cookie and waiting about two hours to feel the full effect.

