Our premium HHC Gummies are not only delicious and effective but also 100% Vegan! For the animal lover and health guru, these gummies are the ideal solution for a midday pick-me-up and will make you feel at ease in no time. Being a strong cannabinoid that is taking the wellness world by storm, HHC causes a euphoric high while still letting you maintain functionality and productiveness - making it a perfect treat to enjoy throughout the day.



These delicious bites are available in two package sizes for you to enjoy on the go: 150mg and 750mg

