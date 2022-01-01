About this product
Why Choose Experience CBD Lollipops? Each delicious, flavored lollipop is infused with 50 milligrams of high quality CBD. Our lollipops are 100% THC FREE / ND THC (Non-detectable levels of THC), and you can enjoy them anywhere, at any time of the day.
Choose from 4 different flavors, only available in 1 packs. Made in the USA.
Product Details
Item NET Weight: 0.63 oz
SKU: SL50GR
GTIN/UPC: 50mg Swirl Lollipop - Grape - GTIN:
Important Information
Legal Disclaimer
These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice from your primary physician or any other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.
Choose from 4 different flavors, only available in 1 packs. Made in the USA.
Product Details
Item NET Weight: 0.63 oz
SKU: SL50GR
GTIN/UPC: 50mg Swirl Lollipop - Grape - GTIN:
Important Information
Legal Disclaimer
These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice from your primary physician or any other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Experience CBD
Experience CBD was founded in 2016 with the goal of bringing our customers the highest grade of CBD products on the market. We believe that everyone deserves accessibility to high quality CBD products at affordable prices. Our ultimate goal is to help people get on the path to living a healthier, happier lifestyle. We pride ourselves on delivering quality products, transparency, and excellent customer service.