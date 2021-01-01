About this product

Why Choose CBD Infused Honey Sticks? Each honey stick is infused with 10 milligrams of high quality CBD. Get the sweet taste of honey while also enjoying the benefits of CBD. Each package consists of 25 sticks of CBD-infused honey and are 100% THC FREE / ND THC (Non-detectable levels of THC). Also available in our Tea Time Bundle, check it out!



Made in the USA.



Recommended Use: Cut off one of the ends and eat the honey from the stick or add to any hot beverage. Depending on your body type and prior use with CBD, we recommend starting with 1-2 honey sticks. If you are a first-time CBD user, try 1 stick and see how your body reacts to CBD before increasing your servings.



Product Details

Item NET Weight: 6.53oz



SKU: CBD10HS



GTIN/UPC: 810012400336



Important Information

Legal Disclaimer



These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice from your primary physician or any other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.