Experience a quick and effective pain relief solution with our Pain Away Gel!



With 1000mg of pure, industrial-grade hemp extract, you can expect your pain to go away in no-time! This unique product is a full spectrum topical, allowing your body to absorb all the cannabinoids through the skin in the applied area, reducing inflammation and relieving the area from pain.



A topical application is always a safe bet when it comes to joint or muscle pain as you can control exactly where to apply the treatment. By treating the irritated area on the spot with a strong, high potency topical just like this one - the inflammation will be gone in just moments and you can return to your daily duties pain-free!

Show more