About this product
Choose from 4 different strengths:
30mg - 1 CBD Gummy (30mg per piece)
60mg - 2 CBD Gummies (30mg per piece)
90mg - 3 CBD Gummies (30mg per piece)
120mg - 4 CBD Gummies (30mg per piece)
Recommended Use: Depending on your body type and prior use with CBD, we recommend starting with 1-2 gummies. If you are a first-time CBD user, try half to 1 gummy and see how your body reacts to CBD before increasing your servings.
Candy color selection is completely random. Made in the USA.
Warning: May cause drowsiness and/or sleepiness; do not take when driving, operating heavy machinery or engaging in any activity that requires alertness.
Product Details
Item NET Weight: 0.28 - 0.60 oz
SKU: 30mg CBD Edibles - Sour Gummy Worms: SGW30ED
60mg CBD Edibles - Sour Gummy Worms: SGW60ED
90mg CBD Edibles - Sour Gummy Worms: SGW90ED
120mg CBD Edibles - Sour Gummy Worms: SGW120ED
GTIN/UPC:30mg CBD Edibles - Sour Gummy Worms GTIN: 810012400183
60mg CBD Edibles - Sour Gummy Worms GTIN: 810012400138
90mg CBD Edibles - Sour Gummy Worms GTIN: 810012400022
120mg CBD Edibles - Sour Gummy Worms GTIN: 850183008924
Important Information
Legal Disclaimer
These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice from your primary physician or any other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.
CBD Isolate Disclaimer
Before selecting a dose, please be aware that coated isolate products are not exact. Isolate tends to move around during shipment and small amounts may fall off the product. If you are looking for guaranteed CBD doses, please view CBD products that are labeled INFUSED or clearly state in the product description that they are infused with CBD.
($5.99 - $18.99)