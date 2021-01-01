About this product
Thick Liq. is here! Pure, CO2 derived CBD Distillate from hemp. This Cannabis extract contains high levels of all Cannabinoids with less than 0.3% THC. Can be used by placing directly on edibles, smoked using a dab rig or appropriate Vaporizer. Comes in a 1ml applicator that contains at least 600mg of Cannabidiol (CBD).
Approximately 30 servings with 20mg of CBD each.
About this brand
Experience CBD
Experience CBD was founded in 2016 with the goal of bringing our customers the highest grade of CBD products on the market. We believe that everyone deserves accessibility to high quality CBD products at affordable prices. Our ultimate goal is to help people get on the path to living a healthier, happier lifestyle. We pride ourselves on delivering quality products, transparency, and excellent customer service.