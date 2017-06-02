About this product

This Sativa dominant hybrid is one of our flagship strains, quickly becoming a customer favorite, and claiming “Strain of the Month” in Northwest Leaf magazine in December 2017. Its base genetics are eXo White and Grand Daddy Purps, we then took our Southeast Asian male “King Kong” and bred in Sativa traits. Expect berry, pungent, and tropical flavors.

Terpenes:

• Caryophyllene

• b-Pinene