Experience Organics
Gandalf
Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
This Sativa dominant hybrid is one of our flagship strains, quickly becoming a customer favorite, and claiming “Strain of the Month” in Northwest Leaf magazine in December 2017. Its base genetics are eXo White and Grand Daddy Purps, we then took our Southeast Asian male “King Kong” and bred in Sativa traits. Expect berry, pungent, and tropical flavors.
Terpenes:
• Caryophyllene
• b-Pinene
Terpenes:
• Caryophyllene
• b-Pinene
Gandalf OG effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Inflammation
20% of people say it helps with inflammation
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Eye pressure
13% of people say it helps with eye pressure
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!