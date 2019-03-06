About this product
EXO uses only the finest ingredients available for our 100% pure flower pre-rolls. Our pre-rolls are made exclusively from our own artisan grown in-house premium cannabis with absolutely no shake, ground stems or fillers.
Our passionate team puts a great deal love and care into preparing each and every pre-roll we make. Utilizing an innovative process and only the highest quality paper, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship and wouldn’t produce anything we wouldn’t be delighted to smoke ourselves.
Enjoy the convenience, smooth burn and a beautiful balance of flavor and richness from each and every pre-roll. Packed to perfection, we believe these are some of the finest and highest quality pre-rolls available and look forward to sharing them with you for your enjoyment and pleasure.
Our passionate team puts a great deal love and care into preparing each and every pre-roll we make. Utilizing an innovative process and only the highest quality paper, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship and wouldn’t produce anything we wouldn’t be delighted to smoke ourselves.
Enjoy the convenience, smooth burn and a beautiful balance of flavor and richness from each and every pre-roll. Packed to perfection, we believe these are some of the finest and highest quality pre-rolls available and look forward to sharing them with you for your enjoyment and pleasure.
About this strain
Kimbo Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blackberry Kush with Starfighter. Kimbo Kush produces effects that are relaxing in small doses, sedating in larger doses. Because of its potency, Kimbo Kush is best enjoyed at the end of the day or before you head to bed. This strain is named after the late Kimbo Slice. Medial marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
Kimbo Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
174 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!