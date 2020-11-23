About this product
Our Extract Wellness CBD Gummies are formulated with 25mg of our pure broad spectrum hemp extract. These 100% THC Free Vegan Hemp Extract Gummies are a delicious assortment of fruity flavors in a soft gummy bear. Each gummie contains 25mg of hemp extract regardless of package size. Available in assorted flavors.
About this brand
Extract Wellness
Extract Wellness is an independently owned company based in Louisville, Kentucky. We are a small team with a big passion for our state, the local Kentucky farmer and for consumers looking for natural wellness solutions. Our goal is to be your go-to source for pure, high quality Kentucky hemp extract products.