About this product
Extract Wellness 100% THC Free 500mg Hemp Extract Oil contains 8mg/ml (one full dropper = 8mg) and is made from 99+% pure CBD isolate.
For best results, take the 100% THC Free 500mg Hemp Extract Oil sublingually (under your tongue) and allow it to absorb for 2-10 minutes.
Available in Mint, Cinnamon, Wild Berry, and Natural flavors.
About this brand
Extract Wellness
Extract Wellness is an independently owned company based in Louisville, Kentucky. We are a small team with a big passion for our state, the local Kentucky farmer and for consumers looking for natural wellness solutions. Our goal is to be your go-to source for pure, high quality Kentucky hemp extract products.