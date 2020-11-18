About this product
Extract Wellness 99+% Pure CBD Isolate in 1 gram containers. This product is THC Free. Each gram of isolate contains roughly 1,000mg of CBD.
Extract Wellness Isolate is a high quality, bright white, fluffy powder. It can be used to boost the CBD content of your favorite Extract Wellness products or to add CBD to your favorite foods, beverages, and more!
Isolate is available in bulk quantities as well. Please fill out the contact form here for more information.
About this brand
Extract Wellness
Extract Wellness is an independently owned company based in Louisville, Kentucky. We are a small team with a big passion for our state, the local Kentucky farmer and for consumers looking for natural wellness solutions. Our goal is to be your go-to source for pure, high quality Kentucky hemp extract products.