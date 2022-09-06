Essential 14 CBD Hemp Extract Skin Serum is a unique blend of Full Spectrum CBD and doctor formulated essential oils. This luxurious serum penetrates deep to provide relief to your skin by way of 500mg of pure Kentucky CBD and a restorative medley of healing essential oils. This product is doctor formulated to include the following essential ingredients:

Sweet Almond Oil

Apricot Kernel Seed Oil

Sunflower Seed Oil

Full Spectrum CBD Hemp Extract

Rosehip Seed Oil

Lavender Essential Oil

Cedarwood Essential Oil

Vitamin E (Tocopherol)

Calendula Oil

Lemongrass Essential Oil

Frankincense Essential Oil

Helichrysum Essential Oil

Sea Buckthorn Oil

Jojoba Oil

Enjoy the skin relief of the Essential 14 CBD Hemp Extract Serum in a 1oz, easy to apply roll on bottle, packed with 14 essential ingredients, including 500mg of pure CBD Hemp Extract.