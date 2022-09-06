About this product
Essential 14 CBD Hemp Extract Skin Serum is a unique blend of Full Spectrum CBD and doctor formulated essential oils. This luxurious serum penetrates deep to provide relief to your skin by way of 500mg of pure Kentucky CBD and a restorative medley of healing essential oils. This product is doctor formulated to include the following essential ingredients:
Sweet Almond Oil
Apricot Kernel Seed Oil
Sunflower Seed Oil
Full Spectrum CBD Hemp Extract
Rosehip Seed Oil
Lavender Essential Oil
Cedarwood Essential Oil
Vitamin E (Tocopherol)
Calendula Oil
Lemongrass Essential Oil
Frankincense Essential Oil
Helichrysum Essential Oil
Sea Buckthorn Oil
Jojoba Oil
Enjoy the skin relief of the Essential 14 CBD Hemp Extract Serum in a 1oz, easy to apply roll on bottle, packed with 14 essential ingredients, including 500mg of pure CBD Hemp Extract.
About this brand
Extract Wellness
Extract Wellness is an independently owned company based in Louisville, Kentucky. We are a small team with a big passion for our state, the local Kentucky farmer and for consumers looking for natural wellness solutions. Our goal is to be your go-to source for pure, high quality Kentucky hemp extract products.