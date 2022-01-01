HCFSE stands for High Cannabinoid Full Spectrum Extract.



This extract is in the sugared form where THC/a percentages can get into the mid 90%'s. Obviously, Diamonds and Sauce is very high quality. No CRC needed. The farmers we get material from want to make sure their farms are represented accurately and trust us to do their strains justice. Someone actually gave a damn about the material. It was cured with the utmost care and dedication. And because the material we use is cut from what you see on the shelf, you know the material has been tested. Oh. And again, it doesn't have to be refrigerated, because it doesn't go bad. Ever.



One of the big aspects we haven't really discussed enough is how small our batch runs are. For example, this is a Donny Berger HCFSE dab.

On average we make 50 gram batches only. Very Small. ⁣



It’s actually the labs dab. They took 7 grams and left us 35. Now it’s passed testing and we want you to have it. Because we like Donny and we love Eugreen Farms. But definitely not because we like profit, because none be had on these gems. ⁣



Because we want only those who appreciate the expense and value of this dab to have it. This is the future of extracts.



P.S. I took these photos on my kitchen counter with the shades drawn. No special lighting needed.