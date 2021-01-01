About this product

Each batch is incredibly small and takes weeks, sometimes months to finish. Each tasting as unique as the material they came from. With no reintroductions, HTFSE is as close to the cannabis strain's cannabinoid and terpene ratio as possible, providing the full benefit of the plant. HTFSE is a virgin Extraction and are always one of a kind experiences.



This Oregon Thunder Strain has been described as a fruity and funky with pine undertones. And boasts over 9% terpenes with almost 75% THC.