Each batch is incredibly small and takes weeks, sometimes months to finish. Each tasting as unique as the material they came from. With no reintroductions, HTFSE is as close to the cannabis strain's cannabinoid and terpene ratio as possible, providing the full benefit of the plant. HTFSE is a virgin Extraction and always one of a kind experiences.



This Point Break Strain, grown by Eugreen Farms in Eugreen has been described Point Break is a cross of Tropicanna Cookies and Trophy Wife. It's got light eucalyptus notes with a free zest of citrus. The extract itself concentrates the flavour and provides a sweet and nutty undertone.



It has over 20% Terpenes and almost 60% Cannabinoids



Less than 100 of these carts were made, so make sure you get one before they are gone!