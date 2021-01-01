About this product

Willies Tour Bus, grown by Geek Farms Willie's Tour Bus, grown by Geek Farms, is a Sativa dominant hybrid that produces energizing and creative head stimulation with subtle body relaxation--not to mention its' sweet/earthy honeysuckle aroma! Creating a feeling of happiness, Willies Tour Bus has been shown to relieve pain and stress.



It has over 10% terpenes and almost 70% THC.



Zero Distillate, Zero Added Terpenes, Pure High Terpene Full Spectrum Extract. Made with 100% Cured Material



Each batch is incredibly small and takes weeks, sometimes months to finish. Each tasting as unique as the material they came from. With no reintroductions, HTFSE is as close to the cannabis strain's cannabinoid and terpene ratio as possible, providing the full benefit of the plant. HTFSE is a virgin Extraction and always one of a kind experiences.



Extractioneering products don't need to be refrigerated and don't go 'bad' as long as they are kept room temperature.



Less than 200 of these carts were made, so make sure you get one before they are gone!