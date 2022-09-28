About this product
Here ya go, weirdos. Stardust Cult’s Tahiti Lime x Tang Breath, exactly as it smells. All of that limey, funky, orange breath. THC boosted with a little distillate. Very limited. Grown by the incomparable Stardust Cultivation.
5150ies are Half Distillate Half HTFSE 1GM
Our 5150ies are the perfect combination of distillate and HTFSE In the middle of the video is our 5150ies. Back in 2016 when customers suggested lowering prices and increasing potency, we listened. We created a very pure THC distillate and our first mix was
50% Distillate and 50% HTFSE.
About this brand
Extractioneering
A Biotech company, specializing in luxury Carbonated and Cured Oleoresin Extracts.
State License(s)
1458091-90