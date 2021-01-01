About this product

The Exxus Maxx Concentrate Vaporizer is the perfect concentrate pen to get a full rich flavored vape from your wax. This pen-style vaporizer is sleek and slim, and it comes with two individual skillets that can be used for different purposes. The quartz skillet is also able to produce larger clouds than the disc skillet, but the disc skillet produces more flavorful vapor, both work well with any viscosity of concentrate.