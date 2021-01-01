Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Exxus Vape

Exxus Vape

Exxus Maxx Concentrate Vaporizer

Buy Here

About this product

The Exxus Maxx Concentrate Vaporizer is the perfect concentrate pen to get a full rich flavored vape from your wax. This pen-style vaporizer is sleek and slim, and it comes with two individual skillets that can be used for different purposes. The quartz skillet is also able to produce larger clouds than the disc skillet, but the disc skillet produces more flavorful vapor, both work well with any viscosity of concentrate.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!